Bitter cold temperatures, snow, ice — it’s winter in Ohio. I know there are deer out there everywhere. As a matter of fact, when I pull out of my driveway early in the morning to head to work I always see a group of 6 or 7 across the road, up on a hill. They’re far enough away that I feel safe, but close enough to get a glimpse of animals in the wild. So, all of that changed this morning as I walked to the end of the driveway to put out my trash. They were right ACROSS THE STREET. Oh DEER! To say the least I was a little nervous. I know they won’t charge me..but gosh, it still enters your mind. As I stood there in the silence of the day…in the frigid air…and I watched them eat through the snow I realized once again that God’s creatures are beautiful.