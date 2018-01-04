Oh DEER!
By Pam Cook
|
Jan 4, 2018 @ 6:04 AM

Bitter cold temperatures, snow, ice — it’s winter in Ohio.  I know there are deer out there everywhere.  As a matter of fact, when I pull out of my driveway early in the morning to head to work I always see a group of 6 or 7 across the road, up on a hill.  They’re far enough away that I feel safe, but close enough to get a glimpse of animals in the wild.  So, all of that changed this morning as I walked to the end of the driveway to put out my trash.   They were right ACROSS THE STREET.  Oh DEER!  To say the least I was a little nervous.  I know they won’t charge me..but gosh, it still enters your mind.  As I stood there in the silence of the day…in the frigid air…and I watched them eat through the snow I realized once again that God’s creatures are beautiful.