“Oh my, Nellie is gone!”

It was less than a month ago that the sporting world was saddened by the passing of legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg, the Hall of Fame broadcaster whose “Oh my!” calls rang familiar with so many sports fans was 82. Unfortunately the sports world lost another iconic voice this past weekend when Keith Jackson—the voice of college football for more than a half-century— died Friday night. The ABC Sports broadcasting legend was 89. Jackson spent 56 years broadcasting college football, including 15 Rose Bowls as well as the original voice of Monday Night Football and much, much more. There’s a lot of talented announcers out there but these icons are right up there with the Cosell’s, Summerall’s etc…

In a time when hundreds of games being televised on any given day, night, weekend are available, It brings me back to when we could only receive one game on a major network & THAT WAS IT! Didn’t matter who was playing, these broadcasters invited you in, painted the picture & made you a fan & they will be missed.

As we try to make our own little mark in the industry, I’d like to thank Mr. Enberg & Mr. Jackson for not only the years of devoted service but the class & dignity they instilled in the profession. God speed!