Ohio Considers Lifting Backyard Firework Restrictions

Regional Director, Darcy Downie, with Prevent Blindness spoke to Gary Rivers Tuesday morning about legislation in the state Senate that, if passed, will change fireworks laws in the state.

Organizations and individuals in opposition to HB 226 recently testified at the Ohio Senate’s Government Oversight and Reform Committee on May 9 in the Senate Hearing Room, Ohio Statehouse.

After passing in the Ohio House of Representatives last October, HB 226 is being considered by the Ohio Senate. If passed, the new law would make Ohio one of the most liberal states that allow discharge of backyard fireworks including bottle rockets, firecrackers and missiles 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, with only minimal safety restrictions in place.

Half of last year’s 11,000 serious injuries due to consumer use of fireworks were to innocent bystanders, many of them children. Others who suffer significant harm from these explosives include farmers, whose livestock are startled and whose crops are damaged; veterans suffering from PTSD; and pet owners, who often lose their companions when they flee in fright.

