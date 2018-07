CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – All those backyard fireworks displays were fun Wednesday night.

Did you know they also add to air pollution?

In fact, the Canton City Health Department says the smoke and other airborne debris from setting off pyrotechnics are what pushed the Air Quality Index at several locations in the Canton and Massillon area into the “Unhealthy” range during the night of July 4 to 5.

The index dropped back below 100.