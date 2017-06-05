Ohio GOP Chair Jame Timken Explains The Paris Accord Pullout

Speaking on the Gary Rivers Show, Ohio GOP Chair, Jane Timken said today, “The Paris accord deal was wrong for this country. It would’ve cost 6.5 million industrial jobs. ”

Jane Timken was elected Chairman of the Ohio Republican Party on January 6, 2017. She previously served as Vice-Chairman of the Stark County Republican Party, where she was responsible for fundraising efforts, candidate recruitment, volunteer engagement, campaign logistics, and implementation of strategy. At the 40th Republican National Convention in Tampa, Jane was a Congressional District 16 Delegate and Co-Chairman of the Sub-Committee Restoring Constitutional Government.

