Ohio Means Jobs Offers Help To Union Metal Employees

Amy Miller with the OhioMeansJobs Rapid Response Unit was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning. Gary asked her about the recent layoff announcements by Union Metal, Affinity and Fisher’s.

She announced that OhioMeansJobs Stark County will be offering information sessions for all employees who are or will be affected by the Union Metal layoff. The sessions will be held on Tuesday, January 16th and Wednesday, January 17th at 9:30am, 11am, 1:45pm and 3pm at the organization’s Canton office located at 822-30th Street NW.

Pre-registration is not required. Employees are encouraged to attend a session that is most convenient to their schedules.

Each session will cover the following topics:

Using OhioMeansJobs center services for job search

How to schedule an individual resume appointment

Job search workshops for Union Metal employees only

An explanation of required activities on OhioMeansJobs. com if you are receiving Unemployment Compensation.

Further information is available by calling OhioMeansJobs Stark County at 330-433-9675, or OhioMeansJobs Tuscarawas County at 330-364-9777.