Ohio Secretary of State Reminds Voters About Early Votinig

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted will be calling into the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning at 10:30am to remind voters that early voting for the state’s primary election has begun.

Husted will also talk about yesterday’s Ohio Senate passageof Senate Bill 135, legislation that will provide funding for the purchase of new voting machines statewide.

“Ohio is a national leader in elections administration because we focus on making our state a place where it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat. To maintain that status, we must continue to modernize by investing in innovation and that means replacing our voting machines.”, said Husted yesterday.

He’s hopeful the Ohio House will follow suit.

PRIMARY : May 8