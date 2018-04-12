Ohio Secretary of State Reminds Voters About Early Votinig

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted will be calling into the Gary Rivers Show Thursday morning at 10:30am to remind voters that early voting for the state’s primary election has begun.
Husted will also talk about yesterday’s Ohio Senate passageof Senate Bill 135, legislation that will provide funding for the purchase of new voting machines statewide.
“Ohio is a national leader in elections administration because we focus on making our state a place where it’s easy to vote and hard to cheat. To maintain that status, we must continue to modernize by investing in innovation and that means replacing our voting machines.”, said Husted yesterday.
He’s hopeful the Ohio House will follow suit.
PRIMARY : May 8
- Registered voters can vote early at the Stark County Board of Elections office at 3525 Regent Ave. NE.
- Absentee ballots can be filled out at home and returned by mail or dropped off at the Board of Elections Office.
- Early voters have to provide one of the following:
- Ohio driver’s license number, last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number of copy of an official document with your address on it such as a government document or ID, utility bill, bank statement or paycheck.
- A sample ballot can be seen by going to: starkcountyohio.gov/elections
- The deadline for the Board of Elections to receive an application for an absentee ballot is noon, May 5.