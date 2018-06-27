Ohio Special Response Team Seeks Additional Volunteers

Daryl Smith, Captain for Stark County Unit #3 of the Ohio Rapid Response Team Search & Rescue is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.
The organization is seeking new volunteers
What is the Ohio Rapid Response Team Search & Rescue Organization?
Purpose
- To support local, state and federal authorities in the event of natural and/or man-made disasters or emergencies.
- To provide assistance to authorities relating to non-disaster situations and/or incidents.
- To conduct training programs on subjects related to emergency response incidents and/or situations.
- To offer educational opportunities to the general public relating to the mission of the organization.
http://www.ohiospecialresponseteam.org/