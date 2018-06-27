Ohio Special Response Team Seeks Additional Volunteers
By Gary Rivers
Jun 27, 2018 @ 6:58 AM

Daryl Smith, Captain for Stark County Unit #3 of the Ohio Rapid Response Team Search & Rescue is a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning.

The organization is seeking new volunteers

What is the Ohio Rapid Response Team Search & Rescue Organization?

Purpose

  • To support local, state and federal authorities in the event of natural and/or man-made disasters or emergencies.
  • To provide assistance to authorities relating to non-disaster situations and/or incidents.
  • To conduct training programs on subjects related to emergency response incidents and/or situations.
  • To offer educational opportunities to the general public relating to the mission of the organization.

http://www.ohiospecialresponseteam.org/

