Ohio Started THIS Holiday!

This year, October 21st is Sweetest Day

Saturday is Sweetest Day! Originally named “The Sweetest Day of the Year,” this holiday celebrates all things sweet. Although it may sound similar to Valentine’s Day, Sweetest Day does not focus exclusively on romantic love. Instead it serves as a reminder that a thoughtful deed makes life a whole lot sweeter.

Sweetest Day got its start in Cleveland, Ohio back in 1921. A committee of twelve candy confectioners decided to spread joy and cheer to those that were often forgotten during the holidays. They distributed over 20,000 boxes of candy to newsboys, orphans, hospital patients, the elderly, and the poor across the city.

Although Sweetest Day is most popular in the Great Lakes region, the holiday continues gaining recognition nationwide. So mark your calendars for the third Saturday of October each year – and let’s make each other’s lives a bit sweeter!