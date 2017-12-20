Ohio State Early Signing Day Produces A Highly Rated Class

Here is the official Ohio State press release on early signing day:

Class includes 21 players including six selected as No. 1 at his position

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Coach Urban Meyer and his Ohio State football program wrapped up the first December signing day with one of the top, if not the top, recruiting classes in the nation. Ohio State started the day with the No. 1-ranked class by both 247Sports and also Rivals, and then Meyer and Co. announced the signing of 21 prospects making up that ranking throughout the day Wednesday.

A handful of five-star rated players give the Ohio State class terrific potential as does as many as 15 four-star rated players amid a class that features balance with three wide receivers, linebackers and defensive tackles, and two running backs, offensive linemen, safeties and cornerbacks.

The five-star recruits included the first December signee for Ohio State: linebacker Teradja Mitchell, from Virginia Beach, Va., and Bishop Sullivan High School. The group includes Ohioan Jaelen Gill, an H-back from Westerville South; cornerback Tyreke Johnson, from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla.; and defensive tackle Taron Vincent, from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

The class includes players from 11 different states, led by four players apiece from Ohio and Florida, and the first-ever recruit from Idaho, defensive tackle Tommy Togiai. Togiai is part of a terrific trio at his position that also includes the No. 1 rated tackle in Vincent and the No. 2 rated junior college defensive tackle, Antwuan Jackson, from Jacksonville, Fla., by way of Blinn Junior College.

In addition to Vincent, new Buckeyes hold the No. 1 ranking at a number of other positions, including safety (Johnson, by Rivals), tight end (Jeremy Ruckert, by 247Sports), inside linebacker (Mitchell, by Rivals and 247Sports), all-purpose back (Gill, by Rivals and 247Sports) and at center (Matthew Jones, by 247Sports).

Ohioans in the class, in addition to Gill, are wide receiver L’Christian “Blue” Smith from Huber Heights Wayne, linebacker Dallas Gant from St. John’s Jesuit in Toledo, and athlete Alex Williams, from Pickerington North.

Prospects have until midnight Friday to sign their letters of intent during this December signing period.

Ohio State Recruiting Class Roster

Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Hometown/High School

Kamryn Babb WR 6-1 189 St. Louis, Mo. / Christian Brothers College

Matthew Baldwin QB 6-3 195 Austin, Texas / Lake Travis

Sevyn Banks CB 6-1 180 Orlando, Fla. / Jones

Cameron Brown WR 6-1 175 St. Louis, Mo. / Christian Brothers College

Dallas Gant LB 6-3 225 Toledo, Ohio / St. John’s Jesuit

Jaelen Gill H-B 6-1 182 Westerville, Ohio / South

Marcus Hooker SAF 6-0 185 New Castle, Pa. / New Castle

Antwuan Jackson DT 6-2 305 Ellenwood, Ga. / Cedar Grove/Blinn J.C.

Tyreke Johnson CB 6-1 191 Jacksonville, Fla. / Trinity Christian Academy

Matthew Jones OL 6-4 315 Brooklyn, N.Y. / Erasmus Hall

Teradja Mitchell LB 6-2 235 Virginia Beach, Va. / Bishop Sullivan

K’Vaughan Pope LB 6-2 210 Dinwiddie, Va. / Dinwiddie

Josh Proctor SAF 6-2 190 Owasso, Okla. / Owasso

Jeremy Ruckert TE 6-6 240 Lindenhurst, N.Y. / Lindenhurst

L’Christian Smith WR 6-6 205 Huber Heights, Ohio / Wayne

Brian Snead RB 5-11 200 Seffner, Fla. / Armwood

Master Teague RB 5-11 210 Murfreesboro, Tenn. / Blackman

Tommy Togiai DT 6-3 290 Pocatello, Idaho / Highland

Taron Vincent DT 6-2 285 Bradenton, Fla. / IMG Academy

Alex Williams ATH 6-7 250 Pickerington, Ohio / North

Max Wray OT 6-6 289 Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin

2018 Ohio State Recruiting Class Bios

Kamryn Babb

Wide Receiver – 6-1, 189

St. Louis, Mo. / Christian Brothers College

A top 175-ranked prospect by each major recruiting service … consensus four-star prospect … a top-100 ranked player by ESPN and 247Sports … the nation’s No. 5-ranked wide receiver and No. 22 overall player according to 247Sports … missed most of his senior year due to an injury but when healthy, caught 45 passes for 784 yards with nine touchdowns in just seven games for head coach Scott Pingel … from his defensive back position, intercepted three passes and returned two for touchdowns … ran the third leg on CBC’s school record and state championship 400-meter relay … selected for the Army All-American Game in San Antonio … participated in Nike’s “The Opening” last summer … parents are Alana Templeton and Tyrone/Amanda Babb.

Matthew Baldwin

Quarterback – 6-3, 195

Austin, Texas / Lake Travis

Talented prospect who is in his first year starting for Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas … the 18th-ranked pro style quarterback in this year’s class according to 247Sports … had thrown for over 4,000 yards and 44 touchdowns in leading Lake Travis to the Texas 6A Division I state finals … in a semifinal upset of sixth-seeded Katy, Baldwin completed 22 of 30 passes for 225 yards … Lake Travis is 13-2 with a state title game still to play … completed over 70 percent of his passes this season … Lake Travis, under head coach Hank Carter, has sent six quarterbacks to Power 5 schools over the past 12 years, including Todd Reesing (Kansas), Michael Brewer (Texas Tech, Virginia Tech), Charlie Brewer (Baylor) and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma) … parents are Mindy and Michael Baldwin.

Sevyn Banks (7)

Cornerback – 6-1, 180

Orlando, Fla. / Jones

Top 100 player in the ESPN 300 and a four-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports … invited to play in the Under Armour All-American Game … a consensus top-25 ranked cornerback by all major recruiting services … was the ninth player to give Ohio State his verbal commitment, doing so shortly after Ohio State’s 2017 spring game … missed his junior season with an injury but returned as a senior for head coach Elijah Williams … played as a freshman and sophomore at Orlando First Academy before transferring to Jones … his older brother, Marcell Harris, played safety at Florida … participated in “The Opening” last summer in Beaverton, Ore. … parents are Andrea Tate and Raymond Banks.

Cameron Brown

Wide Receiver – 6-1, 175

St. Louis, Mo. / Christian Brothers College

Four-star wide receiver from the same high school program as fellow signee Kamryn Babb … a member of the ESPN 300 … rated as the sixth best player in the state of Missouri … a two-way player, Brown had 1,023 yards receiving with 11 touchdowns as a junior and had four interceptions from his defensive back spot for head coach Scott Pingel … CBA went 13-1 in 2017 and won its eighth straight MCC title … caught six passes for 165 yards and four TD in a 42-35 victory over Vianney to clinch the conference title … named the St. Louis Post Dispatch Super 30 … caught 58 passes for 934 yards and 13 TD this past fall, averaging 16.1 yards per catch … parents are Shantay and Wayman Brown

Dallas Gant

Linebacker – 6-3, 225

Toledo, Ohio / St. John’s Jesuit

A top-200 ranked player by 247Sports … four-star prospect … member of the ESPN 300 … the nation’s No. 9-ranked outside linebacker and No. 5 player in the state of Ohio by 247Sports … U.S. Army All-American … four-year starter for head coaches Doug Pearson and Larry McDaniel … rated as an outside linebacker but also had the skill set to play in the middle … 2017 Toledo Blade Player of the Year and first team All-Ohio … totaled 96 tackles, seven TFLs, seven sacks and an interception … doubling as a tight end, caught 27 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns … also a three-year starter on the St. John’s basketball team … parents are Rhonda Kimmons and Jim Gant.

Jaelen Gill (JAY-lin)

H-Back – 6-1, 182

Westerville, Ohio / South

A consensus top-50, five-star prospect who is considered to be one of the best all-around athletes in the country … Ranked No. 23 by 247Sports, No. 33 by ESPN and No. 28 by Rivals … the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back and No. 2 player in the state of Ohio … Army All-American Bowl honoree … missed nearly his entire junior season with an injury but returned to post 138 yards rushing and four TDs in the 2017 season-opener for Westerville South and head coach Matthew Christ … was the fourth commitment in the 2018 class and first from Ohio … rushed for 1,553 yards and 19 TDs as a sophomore … first team All-Offense at “The Opening” last summer … elite baseball player who also is a member of the school-record setting 4×11 meter relay team … parents are Shelly and Rod Gill.

Marcus Hooker

Safety – 6-0, 185

New Castle, Pa. / New Castle

Consensus three-star prospect out of New Castle High School … is the younger brother of former Buckeye and current Indianapolis Colt Malik Hooker, a 2016 All-American for the Scarlet and Gray … coached by Joe Cowart … on offense, played running back, wide receiver and quarterback throughout his career … was a cornerback, safety and linebacker on defense … Hooker scored 17 touchdowns as a junior, helping the Red Hurricanes reach the WPIAL Class 4A final, and had over 1,100 yards rushing as a senior … 44 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack during his junior season … New Castle News Player of the Week following his 262-yard effort on 40 carries in a 48-47 double OT win over Northwest this past fall … also a star basketball player for New Castle who has scored over 1,000 career points … Mother is Angela Dennis.

Antwuan Jackson

Defensive Tackle – 6-2, 305

Ellenwood, Ga. / Cedar Grove/Blinn J.C.

The nation’s No. 2-ranked JUCO defensive tackle and No. 3 JUCO recruit overall by 247Sports … originally attended Auburn and redshirted the 2016 season … was rated as the No. 49 overall player in the 2016 class … played in 10 games for Blinn J.C. last fall and had 70 tackles, nine sacks and three forced fumbles … named the Southwest Junior College Football Conference Most Valuable Player … had three multi-sack games … season-high 10 tackles, three TFLs and a fumble recovery versus Tyler Junior College … Georgia Defensive Player of the Year as a senior at Cedar Grove High School … played in the U.S. Army All-American Game … coached by Ryan Mahon at Blinn J.C. and Jermaine Smith at Cedar Grove … parents are Sonya Benton and Antwuan Jackson Sr.

Tyreke Johnson (tie-REEK)

Cornerback – 6-1, 191

Jacksonville, Fla. / Trinity Christian Academy

Consensus top-50 ranked player by all major recruiting services … a five-star player, No. 12 overall prospect as well as the nation’s No. 1 safety according to Rivals … a top-five ranked player in the state of Florida by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … finished with 113 career tackles with 4.5 TFL, 28 pass breakups and nine interceptions for Trinity Christian Academy and head coach Verion Dorminey … six of his nine INTs were returned for touchdowns … U.S. Army All-American … comes from the same high school program that produced Shaun Wade, a member of last year’s Ohio State signing class … Super 11 selection … Times Union 2017 Defensive Player of the Year … parents are Pamela Jones and Edward Johnson.

Matthew Jones

Offensive Line – 6-4, 315

Brooklyn, N.Y./Erasmus Hall

Consensus top 150-ranked player … rated as high as No. 21 on ESPN’s Top 300 list … four-star prospect by every major recruiting service … a two-way lineman at Erasmus Hall, the same program that produced H-back Curtis Samuel and second-year Buckeye Jahsen Wint … coached by Danny Landberg … is the nation’s top-ranked center by 247Sports but can also play guard … at the time of his commitment, Jones was ranked nationally as a defensive tackle … selected for the Under Armour All-America game … helped Erasmus advance to the PSAL championship game as a senior … parents are Bernadine and Ian Jones.

Teradja Mitchell (tuh-RAW-zha)

Linebacker – 6-2, 235

Virginia Beach, Va. / Bishop Sullivan

A four-star prospect by every major recruiting service … the nation’s No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 2 player in the state of Virginia by 247Sports and a top 40 player by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports … selected to play in the 2018 Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando … one of five finalists for the High School Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker … led his Bishop Sullivan Catholic team with 106 tackles, 12 QB hurries, three sacks and three fumble recoveries as a junior to earn first-team CBS MaxPreps Junior All-American honors … played for head coach Chris Scott … in a win over previously unbeaten Cheshire (Ct.) Academy this past October, had 12 tackles, two sacks and an interception in a 47-20 victory … parents are Shawna Harvey and Terry Mitchell.

K’Vaughan Pope (KAY-von)

Linebacker – 6-2, 210

Dinwiddie, Va. / Dinwiddie

The nation’s No. 8-ranked inside linebacker according to 247Sports … a consensus four-star prospect and the No. the No. 4-ranked overall player in the state of Virginia … a top-100 player by Rivals … a fine all-around athlete who in addition to playing linebacker for Dinwiddie, was also a slot receiver for head coach Billy Mills … caught 33 passes for 630 yards and seven TDs in 2016 to help his team reach the 4A state title game … from his linebacker spot, registered 31 tackles-for-loss as a junior … participated in The Opening last summer … Mother is Leticia Smith.

Josh Proctor

Safety – 6-2, 190

Owasso, Okla. / Owasso

A four-star prospect and a member of the ESPN 300 … the No. 130 overall player by Rivals … rated as the nation’s No. 8 safety, No. 76 overall prospect and No. 3 player in the state of Oklahoma by 247Sports … selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American game … in addition to playing safety, Proctor also lined up at wide receiver for Owasso and is a member of the school’s basketball team … had a 100-yard interception return in the 2017 season opener … played for head coach Bill Blankenship … led Owasso to a 12-1 record and the school’s first Class 6A-I state championship since 1974 … parents are LaVonia and Kevin Proctor.

Jeremy Ruckert

Tight End – 6-6, 240

Lindenhurst, N.Y. / Lindenhurst

The nation’s top-ranked tight end according to 247Sports … No. 22 overall in 247’s composite rankings … a five-star prospect by 247Sports and four-star by ESPN and Rivals … led Lindenhurst to the school’s first-ever Long Island Class I title last fall … selected as New York’s Gatorade State Player of the Year … will play in the U.S. Army All-American Game in San Antonio this January … three-time Newsday All-Long Island first team selection … caught 61 passes for 1,094 yards and 13 touchdowns as a senior and added 61 tackles with 13 sacks and two INTs from his defensive end/linebacker position … career totals of 222 receptions for 3,133 yards and 37 TDs for head coach Nicholas Lombardo … participated in The Opening in Beaverton, Ore. last summer … parents are Jamie and Bill Ruckert.

L’Christian “Blue” Smith

Wide Receiver – 6-6, 205

Huber Heights, Ohio / Wayne

The nation’s No. 32 overall player according to Rivals … a member of the ESPN 300 list … four-star receiver who is ranked as the No. 4 player in Ohio and No. 120 nationally by 247Sports … a talented two-sport athlete who also drew recruiting interest from schools as a basketball player … first team All-Ohio during his senior year … comes from the same high school program that produced current Buckeye DT Robert Landers and former Buckeye QB/WR Braxton Miller … coached by Jay Minton … helped Wayne advance to the Division I state title game as a sophomore in 2015 … caught 54 passes for 1,311 yards and 17 touchdowns that season … parents are Tasha Cochran and Lorenzo Smith.

Brian Snead

Running Back – 5-11, 200

Seffner, Fla. / Armwood

A four-star prospect by 247Sports composite rankings … the country’s No. 82 overall prospect, No. 4 running back and No. 17 player in Florida … ranked No. 59 by Rivals … was the first member of the 2018 recruiting class to give his verbal commitment … rushed for 1,378 yards and 16 touchdowns in 15 games during his senior year, leading Armwood (14-1) to the 6A state finals under head coach Evan Davis … in three seasons as a starter, ran for 3,506 yards and 48 touchdowns whole adding 49 receptions for 569 yards and five TDs … opened the season with a 200-yard performance with two touchdowns in a victory over Tampa Bay Tech … chosen to play in the Under Armour All-America Game … parents are Hollis Simmons and Brian Snead Sr.

Master Teague (TEEG)

Running Back – 5-11, 210

Murfreesboro, Tenn. / Blackman

Rivals No. 50 overall prospect and No. 3 running back … the No. 11 running back prospect nationally by 247Sports … four-star prospect by 247Sports and Scout … carried the ball 242 times for 2,031 yards and 25 touchdowns as a junior for head coach David Watson … had his senior season cut short due to an ankle injury … prior to that, rushed for 186 yards on 18 carries while adding two receptions for 58 yards and a 97-yard kickoff return TD in the season opener … a week later, had 234 all-purpose yards with two TDs in a 52-21 win over Rhea County … rushed for 709 yards and 10 touchdowns in the first six games of the season before the injury … led Blackman to the Class 6A quarterfinals as a junior … parents are Emily and Corey Teague.

Tommy Togiai (TOE-gee-eye)

Defensive Tackle – 6-3, 290

Pocatello, Idaho / Highland

Rated as the No. 9 defensive tackle in the country and No. 126 overall player by 247Sports … four-star prospect … a top 200 national recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports … U.S. Army All-American … played for head coach Gino Mariani at Highland High School … is the first-ever player from the state of Idaho to sign with the Buckeyes … named the Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year and was a three-time first-team all-state selection … racked up 93 tackles with 11 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception last season while helping his team win the 5A state championship … parents are Jodi and Talalelei Togiai.

Taron Vincent (tuh-RON)

Defensive Tackle – 6-2, 285

Bradenton, Fla. / IMG Academy

Five-star prospect by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com … ranked the nation’s No. 1 defensive tackle by Rivals … a national top-20 ranked prospect regardless of position … composite rank of No. 13 overall by 247Sports.com … selected to play in the 2018 U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio … strong and explosive in the trenches … totaled 85 tackles, three sacks and eight QB hurries during his senior season for head coach Kevin Wright …IMG has been unbeaten in each of the last three years and been ranked in the top-five nationally in each of those seasons … is the son of five-time NFL Pro Bowler Troy Vincent … parents are Tommi and Troy Vincent.

Alex Williams

Athlete – 6-7, 250

Pickerington, Ohio / North



Consensus three-star recruit and a top 20 player in the state of Ohio … earned honorable mention All-Ohio honors by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association and also all-Central District first-team accolades while helping Pickerington North High School to a 10-3 record for head coach Nathan Hillerich … amassed 38 tackles, 13.5 tackles-for-loss, four quarterback sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble as a senior … was rated the No. 32 weak-side defensive end prospect by 247Sports and he is considered a superb athlete for his size … a member of the Columbus Dispatch All-Metro team … played on both sides of the line during his high school career … parents are Jen and Dan Williams.

Max Wray

Offensive Tackle – 6-6, 289

Franklin, Tenn. / Franklin

A consensus four-star prospect and top 100-ranked recruit … the No. 9 offensive tackle by 247Sports … was the sixth player to give his verbal commitment to the 2018 class last April … is one of two signees from the state of Tennessee, joining running back Master Teague, from Murfreesboro … rated as the third best player in the state of Tennessee … selected to play in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January … No. 1-ranked player on the 2017 Tennessean Dandy Dozen, a collection of the top college prospects in the Nashville area … played both right and left tackle in high school … as a junior, helped pave the way for a Franklin offense that totaled nearly 375 yards and 34 points per game … Tennessee All-Midstate first-team selection … parents are Stacy and Sam Wray.