Ohio State Fair Adds New Food & Entertainment

Ohio State Fair’s Alicia Shultz was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show. In a fun interview, Gary talked about “Fair Food”.  Alicia listed many of the new foods available and talked on the affordability of bringing a family to Columbus for the Fair.

Marketing & PR Director at Ohio Expo Center

The Ohio State Fair Opens on Wednesday of this week .

The Ohio Expo Center is proud to host the Ohio State Fair.  With a spectacular midway, big-name entertainment, hundreds of exhibits and one of the largest junior fair shows in the nation, the 2017 Ohio State Fair will run July 26 – Aug. 6

 

