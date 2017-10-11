Ohio State Football Preview – Game 7 at Nebraska

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 7
October 14th (Home) vs Maryland
7:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Buckeyes (5-1, 3-0) – Ranked #8 in Coaches Poll, 9th in AP Poll
Cornhuskers (3-3, 2-1) – Not ranked
Last Game:
Ohio State 64 Maryland 14
Wisconsin 38 Nebraska 17
Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (66-7) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (111-174-1,513y-16td-1int) (60r-311y-3td)
RB- JK Dobbins (88r-6693y-4td)(3-23y-0td)
WR- Parris Campbell (26c-399y-2td)
WR- Johnnie Dixon (9c-263y-4td)
DE- Nick Bosa (18t-4s-10tfl)
CB- Damon Webb (29t-2int-1fr-1.5tfl)
Nebraska: HC- Mike Riley – 3rd year (18-14) – Big 10 Conference
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Tanner Lee (109-202-1,406y-11td-10int)
RB- Devine Ozigbo (67r-327y-1td)
RB- Tre Bryant (51r-299y-2td)
RB- Mikale Wilbon (56r-251y-3td)
WR- Stanley Morgan (30c-510y-5td)
Betting Line: Ohio State -24