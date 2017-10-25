Ohio State Football Preview – Game 8 vs Penn State

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 8
October 28th (Home) vs Penn State
3:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0) – Ranked #6 in Coaches Poll, 6th in AP Poll
Nittany Lions (7-0, 4-0) – Ranked #2 in Coaches Poll, #2 in AP Poll
Last Game:
Ohio State 56 Nebraska 14
Penn State 42 Michigan 13
Ohio State: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (67-7) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (138-207-1,838y-21td-1int) (70r-359y-5td)
RB- JK Dobbins (100r-775y-5td)(7c-65y-0td)
WR- Parris Campbell (28c-405y-2td)
WR- Johnnie Dixon (10c-276y-4td)
DE- Nick Bosa (18t-4s-10tfl-1ff)
CB- Damon Webb (34t-2int-1fr-1.5tfl)
Penn State: HC- James Franklin – 4th year (32-15) – Big 10 Conf.
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Trace McSorley (147-220-1,879y-14td-5int) (83r-254y-7td)
RB- Saquon Barkley (117r-757y-8td) (32c-448y-3td)
WR- DaeSean Hamilton (28c-481y-4td)
TE- Mike Gesicki (24c-228y-4td)
LB- Jason Cabinda (53t-2s-4tfl-1ff-1fr)
Betting Line: Ohio State -6 1/2