Ohio State Football Preview – Week 2 September 9th (Home) vs Oklahoma 7:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

Buckeyes (1-0) ranked #2 in the country
Sooners (1-0) ranked #5 in the country
Last meeting: 2016 – OSU won at Oklahoma 45-24 behind 4td passes from QB JT Barrett.
Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (62-6) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (20-35-304y-3td) (13r-61y-1td)
RB- JK Dobbins (29r-181y-0td)
RB- Mike Weber ( DNP – Returning this week)
WR- Parris Campbell (6c-136y-1td)
DE- Tyquan Lewis
CB- Denzel Ward
Oklahoma: HC- Lincoln Riley – 1st year (1-0)
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- Baker Mayfield (19-20-329y-3td)
TE- Mark Andrews (7c-134y-1td)
WR- Jeff Badet (4c-91y-0td)
DE/LB- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
CB- Jordan Thomas
S- Steven Parker
Betting Line: Ohio State -7