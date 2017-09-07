Ohio State Football Preview – Week 2 September 9th (Home) vs Oklahoma 7:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

Buckeyes (1-0) ranked #2 in the country

Sooners (1-0) ranked #5 in the country

Last meeting: 2016 – OSU won at Oklahoma 45-24 behind 4td passes from QB JT Barrett.

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (62-6) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett (20-35-304y-3td) (13r-61y-1td)

RB- JK Dobbins (29r-181y-0td)

RB- Mike Weber ( DNP – Returning this week)

WR- Parris Campbell (6c-136y-1td)

DE- Tyquan Lewis

CB- Denzel Ward

Oklahoma: HC- Lincoln Riley – 1st year (1-0)

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Baker Mayfield (19-20-329y-3td)

TE- Mark Andrews (7c-134y-1td)

WR- Jeff Badet (4c-91y-0td)

DE/LB- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

CB- Jordan Thomas

S- Steven Parker