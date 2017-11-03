Ohio State vs Iowa – Game 9 Preview

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 9

November 4th (Away) vs Iowa

3:30pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

 

Buckeyes (7-1, 5-0)  – Ranked #6 in College Football Playoff Poll

Hawkeyes (5-3, 2-3) – Not Ranked

 

Last Game:

Ohio State 39    Nebraska 38

Iowa 17    Minnesota 10

 

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (68-7) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett (171-246-2,166y-25td-1int) (80r-454y-5td)

RB- JK Dobbins (113r-863y-5td)(8c-64y-0td)

WR- K.J. Hill  (40c-376y-3td)

WR- Johnnie Dixon (13c-332y-6td)

DE- Nick Bosa (19t-4s-10tfl-1ff)

CB- Damon Webb (35t-2int-1fr-1.5tfl)

 

Penn State: HC- Kirk Ferentz – 19th year (140-95) – Big 10 Conf.

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- Nathan Stanley (131-228-1,703y-17td-4int) 

RB- Akrum Wadley  (161r-643y-5td)  (19c-268y-3td)

WR- Nick Easley (36c-375y-4td)

TE-  Noah Fant (19c-295y-5td)

LB- Josey Jewell (59t-2.5s-9.5tfl-1int-1ff-1fr)

 

 

Betting Line: Ohio State  -17

