Ohio State – Michigan Preview

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 12
November 25th (Away) vs Michigan
12pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC
Buckeyes (9-2, 7-1) Ranked #9 College Football Playoff Poll
Wolverines (8-3, 5-3) Not Ranked
Last Game:
Ohio State 52 Illinois 14
Wisconsin 24 Michigan 10
Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (70-8) 1 National Title
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- JT Barrett (214-320-2,698y-32td-7int) (115r-605y-8td)
RB- JK Dobbins (149r-1,089y-6td) (18c-123y-1td)
RB- Mike Webber (80r-545y-9td) (9c-78y-0td)
WR- K.J. Hill (49c-466y-3td)
WR- Johnnie Dixon (17c-413y-8td)
WR- Binjimen Victor (23c-349y-7td)
WR- Parris Campbell (35c-518y-2td) (6r-95y-1td)
Michigan HC- Jim Harbaugh – 3rd year (28-9) – Big10 Conf.
Key Players/2017 Stats:
QB- John O’Korn or Wilton Speight or Brandon Peters
RB- Karan Higdon (136r-874y-10td) (6c-11y-0td)
RB- Chris Evans (115c-594y-6td) (9-112y-1td)
TE- Zach Gentry (13c-244y-2td)
LB- Devin Bush (84t-5.5s-10tfl)
Betting Line: Ohio State -12