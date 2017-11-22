Ohio State – Michigan Preview
By Kenny Roda
|
Nov 22, 2017 @ 11:59 AM

Ohio State Football Preview – Game 12

November 25th (Away) vs Michigan

12pm (est) Kickoff on 1480 WHBC

Buckeyes (9-2, 7-1)       Ranked #9 College Football Playoff  Poll

Wolverines  (8-3, 5-3)   Not Ranked

Last Game:

Ohio State 52           Illinois            14

Wisconsin 24           Michigan        10

 

Ohio St: HC- Urban Meyer – 6th year at OSU (70-8) 1 National Title

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- JT Barrett               (214-320-2,698y-32td-7int) (115r-605y-8td)

RB- JK Dobbins            (149r-1,089y-6td)    (18c-123y-1td)

RB- Mike Webber         (80r-545y-9td)         (9c-78y-0td)

WR- K.J. Hill                (49c-466y-3td)

WR- Johnnie Dixon      (17c-413y-8td)

WR- Binjimen Victor    (23c-349y-7td)

WR- Parris Campbell    (35c-518y-2td)        (6r-95y-1td)

 

Michigan HC- Jim Harbaugh – 3rd year (28-9) – Big10 Conf.

Key Players/2017 Stats:

QB- John O’Korn  or  Wilton Speight  or  Brandon Peters 

RB- Karan Higdon          (136r-874y-10td)  (6c-11y-0td)

RB- Chris Evans             (115c-594y-6td)   (9-112y-1td)

TE- Zach Gentry             (13c-244y-2td)

LB-  Devin Bush             (84t-5.5s-10tfl)

 

Betting Line: Ohio State  -12

