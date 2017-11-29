Ohio State’s 2017 All-Big Ten Conference Honorees

24 Ohio State players were selected to either the All-Big Ten First team, Second Team, Third Team or Honorable mention. Here is a breakdown:

First Team

• Graduated QB J.T. Barrett

• Graduated C Billy Price

• Senior LT Jamarco Jones

• Sophomore RG Michael Jordan

• Sophomore DE Nick Bosa

• Graduated DE Tyquan Lewis

• Junior CB Denzel Ward

Second Team

• Freshman RB J.K. Dobbins

• Junior DE Sam Hubbard

• Junior RS Parris Campbell

Third Team

• Junior RT Isaiah Prince

• Junior WR Parris Campbell

• Senior SAF Damon Webb

• Sophomore DT Dre’Mont Jones

• Sophomore SAF Jordan Fuller

• Junior K Sean Nuernberger

• Freshman P Drue Chrisman

Honorable Mention

• Senior TE Marcus Baugh

• Junior WR Johnnie Dixon

• Sophomore WR K.J. Hill

• Sophomore RB Mike Weber

• Sophomore CB Damon Arnette

• Junior LB Jerome Baker

• Senior DE Jalyn Holmes

• Senior LB Chris Worley