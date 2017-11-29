Ohio State’s 2017 All-Big Ten Conference Honorees

24 Ohio State players were selected to either the All-Big Ten First team, Second Team, Third Team or Honorable mention. Here is a breakdown:
First Team
• Graduated QB J.T. Barrett
• Graduated C Billy Price
• Senior LT Jamarco Jones
• Sophomore RG Michael Jordan
• Sophomore DE Nick Bosa
• Graduated DE Tyquan Lewis
• Junior CB Denzel Ward
Second Team
• Freshman RB J.K. Dobbins
• Junior DE Sam Hubbard
• Junior RS Parris Campbell
Third Team
• Junior RT Isaiah Prince
• Junior WR Parris Campbell
• Senior SAF Damon Webb
• Sophomore DT Dre’Mont Jones
• Sophomore SAF Jordan Fuller
• Junior K Sean Nuernberger
• Freshman P Drue Chrisman
Honorable Mention
• Senior TE Marcus Baugh
• Junior WR Johnnie Dixon
• Sophomore WR K.J. Hill
• Sophomore RB Mike Weber
• Sophomore CB Damon Arnette
• Junior LB Jerome Baker
• Senior DE Jalyn Holmes
• Senior LB Chris Worley