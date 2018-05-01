Ohio Study Shows Dangers of E-Cigarettes

Rick Spiller, Central Ohio Poison Center at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Tuesday morning will talk about liquid nicotine in e-cigarettes, and its dangers to children

While e-cigarettes remain popular with consumers, a new study shows they are still extremely dangerous to children. Researchers found that from January 2012 through April 2017, there were more than 8,200 calls to US poison centers regarding liquid nicotine exposures among children younger thansix years of age.

“Liquid nicotine continues to pose a serious risk for young children,” said Gary Smith, MD, DrPH, senior author of the study and director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy of The Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital. “Most of the children who were exposed swallowed the liquid nicotine, which can cause coma, seizures, respiratory arrest, and even death.”

Compared to a rapidly increasing rate of exposure from 2012 to 2015, the rate of young children exposed to liquid nicotine decreased by nearly 20 percent from 2015 to 2016. The decline in exposures may, in part, be attributable to legislation requiring child-resistant packaging and greater public awareness of the dangers of e-cigarette products to young children.

Smith partnered with colleagues from the Central Ohio Poison Center to conduct this study. Citing these findings, the authors are calling on the US Food and Drug Administration to take additional action to further reduce the likelihood of serious poisonings. “Although the observed decrease in exposures is encouraging, the number of young children still being exposed to liquid nicotine is unacceptably high,” said Dr. Smith. “Additional regulation is needed.“