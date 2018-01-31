Ohio Unveils Long-Awaited Every Student Succeeds Act

How Will Ohio’s New ESSA change the way our students are taught in 2018? Tricia Ebner, Ohio’s Standards Advocates will speak to Gary Rivers today at 10:20a about Ohio’s action that replaces the No Child Left Behind Act.

According to Ebner, “Ohio is committed to involving educators, parents and other stakeholders while exploring new ways to ensure that all Ohio students receive the education they need for bright futures.”

Ohio’s plan, along with 33 other state plans, was submitted in September 2017 to the U.S. Department of Education in order to comply with ESSA;