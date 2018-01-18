Ohioans Marching on Washington for Right to Life This Week
By Gary Rivers
|
Jan 18, 2018 @ 7:53 AM

At 11:20a, Mike Gonidakis, President, Ohio Right to Life will be speaking with Gary Rivers on the annual event in Washington DC

President Donald Trump is expected to speak — the first sitting President to attend the event.  Ohio Senator Rob Portman is hosting the Ohio delegation.

Locally, students from Walsh University have organized a group trip to the event.

Want to learn more?

Listen to the Interview:

ABOUT MIKE:
Mike was born in Akron and raised in Stow, Ohio. Mike graduated from The Ohio State University in 1995 with a BA in Political Science and a Minor in Sociology. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Akron, School of Law and was admitted to the practice in 1999.

http://www.ohiolife.org/

 

 

