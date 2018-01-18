Ohioans Marching on Washington for Right to Life This Week

At 11:20a, Mike Gonidakis, President, Ohio Right to Life will be speaking with Gary Rivers on the annual event in Washington DC

President Donald Trump is expected to speak — the first sitting President to attend the event. Ohio Senator Rob Portman is hosting the Ohio delegation.

Locally, students from Walsh University have organized a group trip to the event.

ABOUT MIKE:

Mike was born in Akron and raised in Stow, Ohio. Mike graduated from The Ohio State University in 1995 with a BA in Political Science and a Minor in Sociology. He earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Akron, School of Law and was admitted to the practice in 1999.

