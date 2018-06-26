OhioMeansJobs To Host Workshop For Employees Seeking Longterm Jobs

Amy Miller and Lori Yager, with the OhioMeansJobs Centers in Stark and Tuscarawas Counties, were guests with Gary Rivers Tuesday morning.

The organization is offering a special workshop that will explore proven successful methods to getting and keeping a job on Friday, June 29th.

“Getting Work Ready” will be held from 10am-11:30am at the Canton office at 822-30th Street NW, and at 1260 Monroe Street at the organization’s New Philadelphia office. Job seekers also will learn how to identify the strengths, skills and personal qualities that employers are seeking when hiring.

Registration is not required but suggested. For further information contact 330-433-9675 in Canton and 330-364-9777 in New Philadelphia.