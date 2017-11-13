OhioMeansJobs Is Working With Veterans

Amy Miller, with OhioMeansJobs Stark- Tuscarawas Counties was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show. She spoke about the organization’s efforts to help vets during the month of November, which is “Hire A Vet Month”

“Red, Wednesdays and Blue” veteran workshops will be held from 10am-noon at 822-30th Street NW in Canton office, and 1:30-3:30pm at 1260 Monroe Street in New Philadelphia. Workshops will focus on providing additional veteran specific topics such as converting military resumes to civilian resumes, mock interviewing, job fair boot camp and employer review of veteran resumes. Any veteran who attends a workshop will receive a flash drive and be included in a drawing for a $25 gift card.

https://jobseeker.ohiomeansjobs.monster.com/