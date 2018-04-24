Ohio’s Issue One Is Endorsed by Dems and Republicans
By Gary Rivers
|
Apr 24, 2018 @ 7:53 PM

Amy Shriver Dreussi is an advocate with the Canton area League of Women Voters. shes a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to talk about Issue One.

Ohio Issue 1 on the May 8 ballot would change the way lines are drawn for congressional districts – the people we send to Washington D.C. to represent us.

Ohio lawmakers came up with a  bipartisan way to draw lines for congressional districts.

There are a few detractors, but most who have a stake in redistricting think this new plan is the best one legislators have come up with you.

