OHSAA Computer Rankings for Stark County HSFB Teams

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 17, 2017 (Entering Week 9)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-1) 27.2797, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8-0) 26.5528, 3. Mentor (7-1) 23.4, 4. McKinley (8-0) 22.4027, 5. Euclid (7-1) 20.9875, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (7-1) 20.6625, 7. Jackson (6-2) 17.475, 8. Perry (7-1) 15.1, 9. Solon (5-3) 13.275, 10. Austintown-Fitch (5-3) 11.9318, 11. Strongsville (4-4) 9.35, 12. Cle. Rhodes (6-2) 8.4324

Division II

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (7-0) 18.3499, 2. Massillon (6-2) 16.6939, 3. Cols. Mifflin (7-1) 14.0284, 4. Ashland (7-1) 12.9125, 5. Boardman (5-3) 12.1098, 6. New Albany (4-4) 11.325, 7. Westerville South (4-4) 11.1125, 8. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-2) 10.9, 9. Hoover (4-4) 10.7875, 10. Canal Winchester (4-4) 10.5125, 11. Dublin Scioto (4-4) 9.4625, 12. Cols. Northland (4-3) 9.2817

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (8-0) 23.175, 2. Medina Buckeye (8-0) 19.625, 3. Alliance (7-1) 16.725, 4. Tallmadge (6-2) 16.6862, 5. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-1) 16.2125, 6. Akron East (7-1) 15.9211, 7. Peninsula Woodridge (7-1) 15.3875, 8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (6-2) 14.475, 9. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-3) 13.2875, 10. Aurora (4-4) 12.925, 11. Marlington (6-2) 12.125, 12. Chardon (6-2) 11.7872

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (8-0) 25.1439, 2. Perry (8-0) 19.5625, 3. Cortland Lakeview (7-1) 15.75, 4. Poland Seminary (7-1) 14.6875, 5. Girard (8-0) 11.85, 6. Struthers (6-2) 11.65, 7. Canton South (6-2) 11.325, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (4-4) 9.5931, 9. Lisbon Beaver (6-2) 8.5875, 10. Salem (5-3) 8.575, 11. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (6-2) 7.2921, 12. Streetsboro (4-4) 6.8992

Division V

Region 17 – 1. North Lima South Range (8-0) 18.975, 2. Sullivan Black River (7-1) 12.725, 3. Akron Manchester (6-2) 12.4375, 4. Orwell Grand Valley (8-0) 12.2375, 5. Fairless (6-2) 11.6375, 6. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (5-3) 10.3378, 7. Wickliffe (5-3) 8.8625, 8. Garrettsville Garfield (4-3) 6.7175, 9. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-4) 6.25, 10. Columbiana Crestview (4-4) 6.075, 11. Wooster Triway (5-3) 5.775, 12. West Salem Northwestern (4-4) 5.5375

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (8-0) 16.625, 2. East Canton (6-2) 11.3625, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-0) 11.1091, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (6-2) 9.05, 5. Valley Christian (4-4) 8.8927, 6. Windham (6-2) 8.4923, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-5) 5.6269, 8. Toronto (4-4) 5.05, 9. Newbury (4-4) 4.2188, 10. Vienna Mathews (5-3) 4.0357, 11. Malvern (3-5) 3.6875, 12. Lowellville (4-4) 2.9