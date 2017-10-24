OHSAA Computer Rankings for Stark County HSFB Teams

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 24, 2017 (Entering Week 10)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (8-1) 34.6566, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (9-0) 33.3012, 3. Mentor (8-1) 30.4111, 4. McKinley (8-1) 24.7703, 5. Euclid (7-2) 22.8833, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (8-1) 21.9389, 7. Jackson (7-2) 21.8556, 8. Perry (8-1) 20.7167, 9. Austintown-Fitch (6-3) 16.3737, 10. Solon (5-4) 14.7444, 11. Strongsville (5-4) 12.2389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (7-2) 11.6364

Division II

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-0) 25.606, 2. Massillon (6-3) 19.3061, 3. Cols. Mifflin (8-1) 16.9167, 4. Ashland (8-1) 15.7111, 5. New Albany (5-4) 14.7944, 6. Whitehall-Yearling (6-3) 13.2268, 7. Boardman (5-4) 12.9192, 8. Westerville South (4-5) 12.7222, 9. Canal Winchester (5-4) 12.4944, 10. Dublin Scioto (5-4) 12.3444, 11. Pataskala Licking Hts. (6-3) 12.0056, 12. Hoover (4-5) 11.0611

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (9-0) 27.2111, 2. Medina Buckeye (9-0) 23.0889, 3. Chagrin Falls Kenston (7-2) 19.2278, 4. Peninsula Woodridge (8-1) 18.6778, 5. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (6-3) 18.6722, 6. Alliance (8-1) 17.8444, 7. Tallmadge (6-3) 17.8232, 8. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (7-2) 17.2, 9. Akron East (7-2) 17.0758, 10. Aurora (5-4) 15.5722, 11. Marlington (7-2) 15.3833, 12. Akron Buchtel (6-3) 15.3549

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (9-0) 27.9227, 2. Perry (9-0) 23.0056, 3. Poland Seminary (8-1) 18.4222, 4. Cortland Lakeview (8-1) 17.2278, 5. Girard (9-0) 14.55, 6. Struthers (7-2) 14.0167, 7. Canton South (6-3) 12.8444, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (5-4) 12.8186, 9. Salem (6-3) 12.1667, 10. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (7-2) 10.2302, 11. Lisbon Beaver (6-3) 9.0056, 12. Cadiz Harrison Central (4-5) 8.0986

Division V

Region 17 – 1. North Lima South Range (9-0) 25.5167, 2. Sullivan Black River (8-1) 17.65, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (9-0) 15.0389, 4. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (6-3) 14.2071, 5. Fairless (7-2) 14.1056, 6. Akron Manchester (7-2) 13.4, 7. Wickliffe (6-3) 11.0444, 8. Columbiana Crestview (5-4) 9.2944, 9. Garrettsville Garfield (4-4) 7.625, 10. West Salem Northwestern (5-4) 7.0222, 11. Cle. Villa Angela-St. Joseph (4-5) 6.7222, 12. Leavittsburg LaBrae (4-5) 6.4

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (9-0) 20.6111, 2. East Canton (7-2) 13.2111, 3. Cuyahoga Hts. (7-1) 11.8272, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (6-3) 9.7944, 5. Windham (7-2) 9.3039, 6. Valley Christian (4-5) 9.1848, 7. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-6) 5.9949, 8. Toronto (4-5) 5.2778, 9. Malvern (4-5) 5.2167, 10. Vienna Mathews (5-4) 4.1429, 11. Newbury (4-5) 4.0603, 12. Strasburg-Franklin (3-6) 3.1722