OHSAA Computer Rankings For Stark County HSFB Teams

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings – Oct. 3, 2017 (Entering Week 7)

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Oct. 29 will qualify for the playoffs.

Division I

Region 1 – 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-0) 20.9333, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-0) 18.1894, 3. McKinley (6-0) 14.3703, 4. Jackson (5-1) 14.2833, 5. Mentor (5-1) 13.9667, 6. Stow-Munroe Falls (5-1) 12.0333, 7. Solon (5-1) 11.4667, 8. Perry (5-1) 11.3167, 9. Euclid (5-1) 11.0333, 10. GlenOak (2-4) 5.2466, 11. Austintown-Fitch (3-3) 5.1389, 12. Cle. Rhodes (4-2) 4.9667

Division II

Region 7 – 1. Cols. Walnut Ridge (6-0) 13.1919, 2. Massillon (5-1) 12.8788, 3. Cols. Mifflin (5-1) 10.8776, 4. New Albany (3-3) 8.6833, 5. Canal Winchester (3-3) 8.45, 6. Ashland (5-1) 8.3667, tie-7. Boardman (3-3) 8.2, tie-7. Pataskala Licking Hts. (4-2) 8.2, 9. Westerville South (3-3) 6.8333, 10. Worthington Kilbourne (3-3) 6.7167, 11. Whitehall-Yearling (3-3) 6.6833, 12. Cols. Northland (3-3) 6.3167

Division III

Region 9 – 1. Canfield (6-0) 17.9333, 2. Tallmadge (5-1) 12.1237, 3. Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (5-1) 11.6833, 4. Alliance (5-1) 11.6167, 5. Medina Buckeye (6-0) 11.4167, 6. Akron East (5-1) 10.5833, tie-7. Chardon (5-1) 10.35, tie-7. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (5-1) 10.35, 9. Chagrin Falls Kenston (4-2) 8.2, 10. Peninsula Woodridge (5-1) 8.15, 11. Warren Howland (3-3) 7.2667, 12. Marlington (4-2) 6.9667

Division IV

Region 13 – 1. Steubenville (6-0) 15.6167, 2. Perry (6-0) 12.0, 3. Poland Seminary (6-0) 11.5, 4. Cortland Lakeview (5-1) 9.15, 5. Canton South (5-1) 8.85, 6. Girard (6-0) 8.4333, 7. Lisbon Beaver (5-1) 8.0333, 8. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (3-3) 6.7197, 9. Salem (4-2) 6.7, 10. Struthers (4-2) 6.4167, 11. Ravenna Southeast (4-2) 5.8737, 12. Cuyahoga Falls Cuyahoga Valley Christian Acad. (4-2) 5.2222

Division V

Region 17 – 1. North Lima South Range (6-0) 12.9167, 2. Sullivan Black River (6-0) 9.2333, 3. Orwell Grand Valley (6-0) 8.65, 4. Akron Manchester (4-2) 8.3, 5. Gates Mills Gilmour Acad. (4-2) 7.3939, 6. Fairless (4-2) 7.25, 7. Garrettsville Garfield (4-2) 6.2525, 8. Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley (4-2) 4.6167, 9. Wickliffe (3-3) 4.5167, 10. Orrville (2-4) 4.25, 11. Leavittsburg LaBrae (3-3) 4.15, 12. Wooster Triway (4-2) 4.0833

Division VII

Region 25 – 1. Dalton (6-0) 11.9167, 2. Cuyahoga Hts. (5-0) 8.8667, 3. East Canton (4-2) 7.05, 4. Lisbon David Anderson (5-1) 6.2833, 5. Valley Christian (3-3) 6.25, 6. Windham (5-1) 5.7167, 7. Toronto (4-2) 4.9667, 8. Warren John F. Kennedy (3-3) 4.7, 9. Newbury (3-3) 3.4983, 10. Strasburg-Franklin (3-3) 2.9833, 11. New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Cath. (2-4) 2.1237, 12. Vienna Mathews (3-3) 2.1035