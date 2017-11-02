News Release – Ohio High School Athletic Association

OHSAA Football State Championship All-Session Tickets Now on Sale

Three options for all-session tickets and a Saturday only package are available

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Four ticket options are now on sale for the Ohio High School Athletic Association football state championship games, which will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2.

The top tier all-session ticket package includes indoor access inside the stadium club level during each game and premium cushioned seats with chair back. All three all-session ticket packages include complimentary admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Fan Fest, which are both located beside the stadium, along with 20% off merchandise sales inside the Hall of Fame (some restrictions apply).

All-session tickets can be purchased at: http://bit.ly/2gMW5FK

Ticket Packages Now Available (costs include service charge and taxes)

All-Session Premium Gold Seats with Stadium Club and Pro Football Hall of Fame Access: $126.50 per person (7 games)

All-Session Premium Gold Seats and Pro Football Hall of Fame Access: $109.25 per person (7 games)

All-Session Blue Seats (General Admission Sections) and Pro Football Hall of Fame Access: $97.75 per person (7 games)

Saturday Three-Game Package: $40.25 per person (3 games)

Fan parking will be $5 per car, located at the nearby Stark County Fairgrounds, with free shuttle service to the stadium. There is no advance sale of parking passes. Parking information for Recreational Vehicles will be available soon.

Single-game tickets will be available during the week of the state championship games, including for $11 at the state finalist schools. More information on additional single-game tickets will be released at a later date.

More information on the OHSAA football playoffs can be found at: http://www.ohsaa.org/sports/football

2017 Football State Championships Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 30, 7:30 PM – One Game (Division I, II, V or VII – game selection TBD, see below)

Friday, Dec. 1, 10 AM, 3 PM, 8 PM – Three Games (Divisions I, II, V or VII – order TBD, see below)

Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 AM, 3 PM, 8 PM – Three Games (Divisions III, IV and VI – order TBD, see below)

The championship game time assignments for each division will be announced on the OHSAA’s Twitter account at approximately 11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24