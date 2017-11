OHSAA Football State Championships Schedule

Here is the complete schedule for all seven OHSAA Football State Championship Games to be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. All seven games can be heard on News-Talk 1480 WHBC and or WHBC streaming.

Thursday, November 30th

Div. II – No. 5 Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) vs. No. 2 Cincinnati Winton Woods (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 1st

Div. VII – No. 5 Cuyahoga Heights (12-1) vs. Minster (10-4), 10 a.m.

Div. V – No. 3 Wheelersburg (14-0) vs. No. 1 Pemberville Eastwood (14-0), 3 p.m.

Div. I – No. 8 Pickerington Central (13-1) vs. No. 6 Mentor (13-1), 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 2nd

Div. VI – No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (14-0), 10 a.m.

Div. IV – No. 7 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (13-1) vs. No. 1 Steubenville (14-0), 3 p.m.

*Div. III – Dresden Tri-Valley (13-1) vs. No. 1 Trotwood-Madison (14-0), 8 p.m

*The December 2nd 8pm game will not be broadcast on air, only streaming at whbc.com.