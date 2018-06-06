OHSAA Releases 2018 Football Playoff Information

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced details for the 2018 football regional assignments and playoffs schedule, including the location for the state championship games. The OHSAA will return to using Saturday nights for several divisions during the playoffs and the 2018 title games will return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

The OHSAA Board of Directors approved school playoff regional assignments and the playoff schedule Wednesday during its June meeting and authorized the OHSAA Executive Director’s office finalize the contract with Visit Canton and the Pro Football Hall of Fame to host the 2018 finals.

In November, playoff games in Divisions I, II, III and VI will be played on Fridays, while Division IV, V and VII playoff games will be played on Saturdays. Last year, the OHSAA experimented with having all playoff games on Friday nights during the first four rounds. In addition, all playoff games will kick off at 7 p.m. Previously, Friday playoff games kicked off at 7:30 p.m.

“We still have good attendance throughout the playoffs, but the overall total attendance dropped in 2017 when we moved all the games to Fridays,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Director of Officiating and Sport Management and the OHSAA’s football administrator. “Some parts of the state liked staying away from Saturdays for playoff games, but we also received quite a bit of feedback, mainly from the smaller schools, that they hoped we would return to having games on Saturdays, too, so their communities could see two games per weekend instead of one.”

The specific dates and times for the state championship games in Canton will be announced after the state semifinals November 23 and 24.

2018 OHSAA Football Schedule

Monday, July 30 – Start date for practice (5-day acclimatization regulation in effect)

Sunday, August 5 – Mandatory day off

Tuesday, August 7 through Saturday, August 18 – Scrimmages permitted

Monday, August 20 – Regular-season games may begin

Saturday, October 27 – Regular-season ends

Sunday, October 28 – Final computer points posted and playoff qualifiers announced

Friday, November 2 – Regional Quarterfinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI

Saturday, November 3 – Regional Quarterfinals in Divisions IV, V and VII

Friday, November 9 – Regional Semifinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI

Saturday, November 10 – Regional Semifinals in Divisions IV, V and VII

Friday, November 16 – Regional Finals in Divisions I, II, III and VI

Saturday, November 17 – Regional Finals in Divisions IV, V and VII

Friday, November 23 – State Semifinals in Divisions I, II, III and VI

Saturday, November 24 – State Semifinals in Divisions IV, V and VII

State Championship Games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton (Nov. 29-Dec. 2)