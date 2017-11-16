OHSAA State Semifinal Bracket Pairings for Division 2 and Division 7

OHSAA Announces Football State Semifinal Bracket Pairings

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday how the football regional champions will be paired next week in the state semifinals in all divisions except Division III and VI. Geography is the biggest factor in determining how the regional champions will be paired in the state semifinals.

Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, Nov. 18.

Region 5 vs. Region 6

Region 7 vs. Region 8

Division II Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Home teams listed first.

Region 5: 1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0) at Green Memorial Stadium

Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 7: 5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon (9-3) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 8: 1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division VII State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Home teams and sites to be announced Saturday, Nov. 18.

Region 25 vs. Region 27

Region 26 vs. Region 28

Division VII Regional Finals – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. Pairings are shown with seeds and records.

Home teams listed first.

Region 25: 1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 26: 1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 27: 1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

Region 28: 4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field