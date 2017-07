COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Synthetic vs. conventional.

The auto industry says synthetic engine oil performs 47% better than conventional oil.

But that hasn’t convinced the average driver.

A AAA nationwide survey indicates drivers do not believe that synthetic lubricants are better.

Or, they just don’t know.

One inhibiting factor is the price.

Another AAA survey has the average cost of a synthetic oil change costing nearly twice that of a conventional “oil and lube”.