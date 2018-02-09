Online Gaming Competition in the MAC? It’s Arrived at the U of A

The new esports director and head coach at the University of Akron, Michael Fay was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show this morning at 11:35am to talk about the newest sport at Akron U — Online Gaming…or, esports.

AKRON, OH – Dec. 18, 2017 – The University of Akron (UA) has become the first public university in northern Ohio to create a varsity esports program, placing the Division I Mid-American Conference (MAC) university among a small but growing number of institutions nationwide adding the unique sport. The new program will be housed in a state-of-the-art esports arena that will be furnished with customized gaming computers, and scholarships will be established for students selected for the varsity program.

Michael Fay, Jr. has been selected for the position of esports director and head coach, pending final approval by the University’s Board of Trustees. Fay’s extensive experience in the esports market includes being a production director for esports competitions for Softlocke, which specializes in producing content and entertainment for the industry. He is also experienced in providing commentary for esports tournaments and creating competitive video gaming content for online platforms like YouTube. Fay received his master’s degree in emergent media from Champlain College and holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Saint Michael’s College.