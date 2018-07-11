Open Casting Call In Cleveland For “The Bachelor”

Are you a woman looking for love?

If you’re at least 21 or older, single and don’t mind being filmed relentlessly and your face and actions covered on television for a national audience……

Then head to Cleveland on July 29th

The hit show “The Bachelor” will be hosting an open casting call for women in downtown Cleveland.

The casting call will be held on Sunday, July 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Key Center in the Cleveland Marriott Downtown.

To apply or nominate someone, apply online or by mailing in an application.