Operation: Flags of Freedom 6th annual Memorial Day weekend at Perry High School

Lauren Phillips, with Operation: Flags of Freedom was on the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday morning to share information on the 6th annual Memorial Day weekend at Perry High School

(Massillon, OH – May 17, 2018) – Over Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of American flags will once again line the Perry High School front lawn to mark the sixth annual Perry Community Heroes Day, made possible by local non-profit organization Operation: Flags of Freedom and the Perry Township Rotary.

The weekend will kick off with the return of The Hero Hunt; a challenging, adult Easter egg hunt that takes place in the dark and gives participants a chance to win thousands of dollars worth of prizes. The Hero Hunt will take place Friday, May 25 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are limited and can be purchased online by visiting the Operation: Flags of Freedom Facebook page. Tickets are $20, and participants must be checked in by 9 p.m.

On Saturday, May 26, those who have served and those who are currently serving our country will be honored at events that include a moving opening ceremony, free breakfast for veterans, kid-friendly educational opportunities and more. In addition to music, food and family fun, there will also be a country concert at 8 p.m., followed by fireworks, weather permitting.

Event proceeds benefit Perry High School’s Sgt. Daniel J. Patron Memorial Scholarship and Perry High School’s Fallen Heroes Scholarship.

A schedule of events is as follows. (Events are rain or shine, with exception of fireworks):

Friday, May 25

Hero Hunt (Age 18+): 9:30-11 p.m. at Meredith Park (across from PHS baseball field)

Saturday, May 26

Opening Ceremony: 9 a.m.

Free Veterans Breakfast: 10 a.m.

Perry Rotary Patriots Parade: 11 a.m.

Touch-a-Truck: 12-3 p.m.

Patriots Party in the Stadium (sponsored by AquaOhio): 12-4 p.m.

Live entertainment: 12–7 p.m.

Red, White & Food – Food Truck Festival: 4 p.m. – Fireworks

Free concert featuring Ricky Lee: 8 p.m.

Fireworks immediately following concert

Monday, May 28

Hero 5k walk/run: 8 a.m.

Memorial Day candlelight vigil: 9 p.m.

A field of American flags will be on display at Perry High School (3737 13th Street SW in Massillon) throughout the weekend from Friday, May 25 through 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 29.

For more information including event details, updates and contests, like Operation: Flags of Freedom on Facebook or visit http://www.operationflagsoffreedom.org.