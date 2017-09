AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – If it sounds like a party inside the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, that’s actually the sound of over 2000 volunteers hard at work.

During Operation Orange, the foodbank is entertaining its volunteers while they wrap up thousands of pounds of surplus produce for distribution to to food pantries in the organization’s eight-county area.

Operation Orange is underway at the Opportunity Parkway building off the Innerbelt in Akron from 12noon Friday until 12noon Saturday.