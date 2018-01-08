What did Oprah say? Listen Here!

Oprah Winfrey became the first African American woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award at the Golden Globes last night. And she finished her acceptance speech with an inspirational message. (She talked about women speaking up to men in power, and repeated the line “Their time is up.” That’s a reference to the “Time’s Up” campaign to end sexual misconduct against women . . . lots of celebrities were wearing “Time’s Up” pins last night. Then she talked about how “a new day is on the horizon,” when no woman will have to say “me too.” Listen here for yourself….