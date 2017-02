CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 14, 2017) – The Canton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be enforcing the so-called Move Over Law this month.

Troopers will be on I-77, reminding drivers to “move over” one lane for vehicles with their flashing or rotating lights on.

This includes disabled cars, according to the patrol.

If it’s not possible to move, the law requires drivers slow down.