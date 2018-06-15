OSP: What Happened Before Thursday’s Fatal Crash?
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 15, 2018 @ 11:45 AM
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol will be interviewing witnesses to Thursday’s fatal one-car accident on Westbound Route 62 just before the Market Avenue N ramp in Plain Township.

They hope to learn what happened before 70-year-old Anistene Tablor of Canton went off the right side of the road, hit a steel pole, and went down a slight embankment.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

Her niece tells the patrol she was on the phone with her just before the crash, saying she was disoriented and not herself.

Call 330 433-6200 if you can assist with the investigation.

