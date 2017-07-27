Yes, Virginia, There ARE Other Events in Stark County This Weekend, Besides the HOF Balloon Festival!

Allison Rowe from Visit Canton & ArtsinStark to talk about 5 things to do in Stark County, Ohio this weekend on The Gary Rivers Show on News Talk 1480 #WHBC. Topics include Pro Football Hall of Fame 🎈 balloon 🎈 classic, Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival, the 80's movie weekend at the Canton Palace Theatre, Relics & refabs roadshow at the Massillon Museum & happy Birthday Harry Potter starting at 6:00am Monday at Fieldcrest Estate. #football NFL #sports Kent State University at Stark Hot air ballooning

