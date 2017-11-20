Do You Have Outstanding Parking Tickets? Find Them Here:

Stark County Clerk of Court, Phil Giavasis was a guest on the Gary Rivers Show Monday morning. Gary wanted to know if he had any outstanding Parking Tickets. Little did he know that there is a website portal called CJIS that can tell anyone rather quickly, what their legal status is in the county.

The website can be found here: http://www.starkcjis.org/

Or, you can go direct to the portal: https://production.starkcjis.org/

Stark County, Ohio as many, began with the idea of linking all the existing criminal justice operating systems. A few major problems arose. Some of the systems were outdated, ready for replacement or upgrading, others were not 2000 compatible. Some of the entities in criminal justice who were under contract with vendors, faced major expenses and difficulties in retrieving their own data for conversion, or for statistical purposes. Although, most importantly, after study it was determined the cost of making all the different systems communicate and/or upgrading them, was greater than replacing them all with one new system. A new system could be much more efficient and be customly designed for each entity.