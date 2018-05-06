OK. I admit, I am a huge fan of the original with Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russel.

I went to the theatre…with a little bit of ..ok a LOT of skepticism.

FYI – In the original, Goldie is the spoiled rich girl who falls overboard..gets amnesia and Kurt convinces her she’s his husband….and well…while it was never completely believable, it was funny and, in the end, heartwarming and charming.

In this Version, the roles are reversed and Eugenio is the rich playboy who, after throwing Anna Faris off his boat…himself ends up in the drink with amnesia…and well…Anna convinces him of their marital bliss.

Look..the critics skewered this turn-the-table remake.

But if I recall, they skewered the original, so why would you expect anything less from them.

I found some pretty funny laugh-out-loud moments…

It’s a decent spin on the original..and Derbez really makes it fun….

So my take…?

It’s not as good as the original….but , when you end up at the same place you left the original….rooting for a happy ending…well…that makes it a pretty good movie..

It’s a 3 out of 5…

