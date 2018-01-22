Overdue Lunches Paid

After working as a school secretary for 20 years,wanted to leave something to students in need after she passed away. So she instructed her family to use part of her life insurance policy money to pay for lunches for students who need a helping hand at Leechburg Area Schools in Pennsylvania, where she and her late husband,, had worked for so many years.

George died in September and Dolly passed away in November of last year, so their son, Christopher, sent a letter to the district explaining Dolly’s wishes. In the letter he says his family “believes it’s hard for anyone to concentrate when they’re hungry.” And he donated about $6,000 to pay off overdue lunch balances for current or future students, which the family says would make Dolly happy.