Overdue Lunches Paid

Pennsylvania woman and her husband devoted their lives to local schools and left money to pay off student lunch debt after their passing.
George died in September and Dolly passed away in November of last year, so their son, Christopher, sent a letter to the district explaining Dolly’s wishes. In the letter he says his family “believes it’s hard for anyone to concentrate when they’re hungry.” And he donated about $6,000 to pay off overdue lunch balances for current or future students, which the family says would make Dolly happy.