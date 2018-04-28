Pacers Crush Cavs, Force Game 7

Cleveland Cavaliers' JR Smith looks up during a break in the second half of Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, Friday, April 27, 2018, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Victor Oladipo led seven Pacers in double figures with 28 points as Indiana bombarded the Cavaliers with 3-point shots and transition baskets for a 121-87 win in Game 6 to force a Game 7 Sunday afternoon in Cleveland.

The Cavaliers had no answers for the more energized and aggressive Pacers who as a team shot 56% for the game and 50% from beyond the arc. Indy also forced the Cavs into 14 turnovers and outrebounded Cleveland 44-33.

LeBron James was the only Cavs starter in double figures, he led the team with 22 points, as most of the Cavaliers starting five sat the entire fourth quarter and watched in disbelief as they lost a close out game by 34 points.