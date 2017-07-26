Palace Features Weekend of Classic 80’s Movies

John Hughes personified the 80’s Teen in movies like “Sixteen Candles”, “The Breakfast Club”, and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. All three of those movies will be featured this weekend at the Canton Palace Theatre.
Executive Director, Georgia Paxos was a guest on the Gary River Show Wednesday morning and talked about those movies. Listeners were able to call in and win tickets
Seating is general admission, first-come, first-served.
Friday, July 28 at 7:30pm – “Sixteen Candles”
Admission: $5/person
Doors Open at 7pm
Saturday, July 29 at 7:30pm – “The Breakfast Club”
Admission: $5/person
Doors Open at 7pm
Sunday, July 30 at 7:30pm – “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
Admission: $5/person
Doors Open at 7pm
