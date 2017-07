Palace Features Weekend of Classic 80’s Movies

John Hughes personified the 80’s Teen in movies like “Sixteen Candles”, “The Breakfast Club”, and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. ¬†All three of those movies will be featured this weekend at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Executive Director, Georgia Paxos was a guest on the Gary River Show Wednesday morning and talked about those movies.  Listeners were able to call in and win tickets

Seating is general admission, first-come, first-served.

Friday, July 28 at 7:30pm – “Sixteen Candles”

Admission: $5/person

Doors Open at 7pm

Saturday, July 29 at 7:30pm – “The Breakfast Club”

Admission: $5/person

Doors Open at 7pm

Sunday, July 30 at 7:30pm – “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Admission: $5/person

Doors Open at 7pm