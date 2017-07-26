Palace Features Weekend of Classic 80’s Movies

John Hughes personified the 80’s Teen in movies like “Sixteen Candles”, “The Breakfast Club”, and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”. All three of those movies will be featured this weekend at the Canton Palace Theatre.

Executive Director, Georgia Paxos was a guest on the Gary River Show Wednesday morning and talked about those movies. Listeners were able to call in and win tickets

Seating is general admission, first-come, first-served.

Friday, July 28 at 7:30pm – “Sixteen Candles”

Admission: $5/person

Doors Open at 7pm

Saturday, July 29 at 7:30pm – “The Breakfast Club”

Admission: $5/person

Doors Open at 7pm

Sunday, July 30 at 7:30pm – “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

Admission: $5/person

Doors Open at 7pm