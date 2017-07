Parade on TV Monday and Tuesday

It’s underway! The 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival got underway for me with the Community Parade Sunday afternoon. I had the pleasure to take part in the TV broadcast with Gary Rivers and Joe Palmisano. Here’s the broadcast schedule:

TV BROADCAST OF THE COMMUNITY PARADE WILL BE TONIGHT AND TOMORROW NIGHT AT 8:00PM. IT CAN BE SEEN ON SPECTRUM DIGITAL CABLE 989 IN STARK COUNTY, WIVM 39.1, MCTV 21 AND 128, CANTON CITY SCHOOLS CHANNEL 11 AND SPECTRUM CHANNEL 4 IN TUSC, HOLMES AND CARROLL COUNTIES.