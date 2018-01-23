Parenting Specialist Warns About Kids Eating Tide Pods!

Harry Harrison Jr , best-selling author, spoke with Gary Rivers this morning about the Tide Pod challenge that is seemingly sweeping the country. Are your kids at risk?

Would they dare put their lives at risk?

Find out about this social media challenge and others that are less harmful and even more dangerous…..

The latest social media fad could be fatal, doctors warn. The “Tide Pod Challenge” has taken social media by storm but the craze could be extremely harmful to humans. Teenagers have been posting videos of themselves chewing and gagging on the small, colorful detergent pods and daring others to follow suit. Some social media users have posted videos of themselves cooking the pods before eating them. However, the pods, which contain ethanol, polymers and hydrogen peroxide are extremely toxic and can make people very sick if consumed.

This is such an alarming trend and it’s not the only one that will have parents gasping in disbelief. What’s the deal? Children know these dares are dangerous, right? Is the peer pressure just too strong? What’s the best way to talk to your kids about these deadly dares?