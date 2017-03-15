Parents Charges with Murdering 5-year old Plead Not Guilty

The parents of the little girl found dead in the family’s Jackson Township restaurant back in January made their initial appearance in court today and entered pleas of not guilty to all charges. Mingming Chen and Liang Zhao are both charged with murder. The father waived his right to a speedy trial and will be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on April 20th at 1:00pm. An interpreter was approved by the court for use by the the mother, Mingming Chen, also waived her right to a speedy trial. Her pre-trial is set for April 20th at 1:00pm. 5-year old Ashley Zhao was reported missing until it was determined by investigators that the child had been killed inside Ang’s Asian Cuisine on Portage Street NW.