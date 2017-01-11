Parents of Missing 5-year old Charged with Murder

The parents of that missing 5-year old Jackson Township girl are being held on 5-million dollars bond in the little girl’s murder. The body of Ashley Zhao was found hidden at Ang’s Asian Cuisine, the family’s restaurant, in the plaza on Portage Street, yesterday afternoon. The discovery came hours after an exhaustive search of the area for the girl after her parents had reported her missing. Zhao’s mother, Mingming Chen, has been charged with murder. Liang Zhao, the girl’s father, was charged with complicity to murder and complicity to commit felonious assault. Stark County jail records say Chen struck the girl several times in the head with her fist. They say the father found the girl with fluid coming out of her mouth and tried to clean her up but realized she wasn’t breathing. They also believe he tried to revive her but was unsuccessful. That’s when they believe the parents hid her body. The couple will be arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court. A vigil is planned for 7:00 o’clock this evening outside the restaurant.