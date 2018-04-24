Can concussions increase risk of Parkinson’s?
By Gary Rivers
Apr 24, 2018 @ 7:41 PM

On the Gary Rivers Show Wednesday……Leigh Richardson, Brain Performance Center, will weigh in on new research on veterans, which found that a diagnosis of traumatic brain injury — whether mild, moderate or severe — is associated with an increased risk of developing Parkinson’s disease as well as a two years younger age at diagnosis.

The research was published last week in  Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.

Parkinson’s disease, an incurable neurological disorder, which can cause tremors, stiffness and difficulty balancing, walking and coordinating your body’s movements.

http://www.thebrainperformancecenter.com/

