The Patient At The Center Of Utah Nurse’s Arrest Has Died

The man whose rights were protected by a nurse, at her own peril, has died.

William Gray, a commercial truck driver and reserve police officer, was involved in a fiery crash caused by a driver fleeing officers. Gray’s truck was hit head on, killing the other driver and leaving him unconscious in University of Utah Hospital.

That’s where nurse Alex Wubbels was arrested after refusing to let officers take blood samples from the unconscious Gray.

Gray, 43, served with police in the southeastern Idaho city of Rigby. Chief Sam Tower said he was dedicated to the community of about 4,000 people and plowed snow from a sidewalk last winter so neighborhood kids wouldn’t have to walk in the street. Tower previously thanked Wubbels for her efforts to protect Gray’s rights and prevent his blood from being drawn.